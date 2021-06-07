Advertisement

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63.

The chimpanzee, named Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s. Although the zoo said in a news release that the chimpanzee’s cause of death had not been determined, the animal had recently been ill and zoo officials believe old age was a factor.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists chimpanzees as endangered, and they are considered among the most at-risk primates in Africa due to hunting, habitat loss and disease.

The average life expectancy of the 100,000 to 200,000 chimpanzees living in the wild is 33 years, while it is between 50 and 60 years under human care, the zoo said.

Cobby was integral in bringing together the San Francisco Zoo’s chimpanzee population, officials said, and acted like the elder of the troop.

“Cobby was part of San Francisco,” said Tanya M. Peterson, executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society, in a statement. “He touched so many lives, and people have so many memories of him. He is irreplaceable, and our hearts are broken. We will all miss seeing his handsome grey beard watching over us from the top platform of the yard.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported on Monday morning
Rollover accident reported on Monday morning
LPD chief speaks on possible elimination of Title 42
LPD chief speaks on possible elimination of Title 42
Women accused of stealing from store
Police searching for two women accused of theft
BiaFit Women Boot Camp
Biafit Women hosting boot camp
34-year-old Jesse Villasenor
Man arrested for allegedly refusing to pay his restaurant tab

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an...
US trade deficit dips to $68.9 billion with exports up
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline exec to face Congress as US recovers most of ransom
People attend a memorial at the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London,...
Muslim family targeted in truck attack that killed 4, Canadian police say
Pick up truck crashes into BP unit in West Laredo