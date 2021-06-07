Two’s a crowd, but three’s a party
We might have to get used to seeing those triple digits in the forecast
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Even though we started off with some nice clouds, it doesn’t look like it’s gonna stay that way.
Temperatures for today will reach a high of 103 with humid conditions.
Laredo and its surrounding areas are under a heat advisory until 7 P.M. this evening.
For our seven day outlook, we will be looking at similar conditions for the rest of the week.
