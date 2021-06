LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident on a busy Laredo highway is causing road closures in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Meadow Avenue and Highway 83.

This has caused the closure of the southbound lane of Meadow Avenue.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

