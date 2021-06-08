Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly driving with meth

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 7, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police arrest a man for allegedly driving around with meth in his possession.

It happened on Friday morning when Sergio Mendez was pulled over in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

As the officer walked up to the vehicle, Mendez reportedly got out and approached authorities, not complying with commands.

He was also seen tossing something into his vehicle.

Officers looked inside and saw a clear plastic bag with what looked like meth in plain view.

Mendez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

