Man wanted for theft and burglary

Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for burglary
Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for burglary(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for your help in finding a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Domingo Munoz.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 190 pound and is roughly five feet, nine inches tall.

He is wanted for burglary, and theft of a firearm.

His last known address is 4000 Bear Claw.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can call 956-415-BUST.

You could get a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

