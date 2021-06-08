Man wanted for theft and burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for your help in finding a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Domingo Munoz.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 190 pound and is roughly five feet, nine inches tall.

He is wanted for burglary, and theft of a firearm.

His last known address is 4000 Bear Claw.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can call 956-415-BUST.

You could get a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.