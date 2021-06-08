Advertisement

Mother and son separated by border reunite after graduation

By Barbara Campos
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As graduations wrap up, a graduation video got some attention on social media after a student meets his mother in the middle of the International Bridge One here at home.

It was an accomplishment that one graduate never imagined without his mother’s support.

The two are separated by a border and a river, but they didn’t let it interfere with reuniting on a special night.

Luis Alfonso Niño always wanted to make his mother proud.

“I wanted to give her this diploma.”

The night of his high school graduation, he met his mom in the middle of what connects the United States with Mexico.

“As soon as the graduation ended, I rushed over here.”

Luis Alfonso moved to Laredo four years ago for a better future. He left his mom behind in Nuevo Laredo.

“Sadly, I’ve never been there for him physically when it came to school events, but he knows that i’ll always support him wherever he is,” said San Juana Herlinda Carmona.

Being apart wasn’t easy for either of them.

“Yes, I got messages from her every day that encouraged me, but it wasn’t the same as having her presence around me every morning before going to school,” said Luis Alfonso.

His mother watched the graduation online. She says not being present was painful.

“I knew that if I couldn’t make it to his high school graduation, my dream was to at least meet him here in the middle of the bridge.”

As a U.S. citizen, Luis Alfonso is able to visit his mom, but without a visa she can’t come over.

“There’s many other kids that may be going through what I’m going through, but it’s not a reason to give up. I still have the support from my mom even if we’re not together every day.”

Even though the distance hurts, it won’t stop him from moving forward.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

