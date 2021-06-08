Pick up truck crashes into BP unit in West Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are injured after an early morning collision in west Laredo.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the intersection of Jefferson and Flores where a pick-up truck had collided with a Border Patrol Unit.

According to fire officials, the lone occupant of the pick-up truck was a man in his 40s who was found on the pavement.

The patient was transported to LMC in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol unit had four people inside the unit at the time of the crash; a 20-year-old female, a seven year old girl and a two year old girl were treated and transported to LMC in stable condition. A 23-year-old woman was taken to Doctors Hospital.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

