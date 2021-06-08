Temperatures going up on a Tuesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We held off on the heat for as long as we could but those triple-digit temperatures are here to stay!

We started our week out hot and humid and it’s going to continue to stay that way!

On Tuesday we are going to start in the upper 70s and even low 80s and see a high of about 104 degrees.

Things are going to stay the same for the next few days and possibly into the weekend.

On Wednesday we’re expecting another hot and humid day at 104 with little to no cloud coverage.

Things will be the same on Thursday and Friday.

Now Saturday we could drop a degree to 103 and 102 for Sunday.

By next week, we could see a high of 99 but with heat index and humidity, our feels like temperatures will exceed the 90s.

It looks like the boys of summer are here to stay. Just make sure you wear plenty of sunblock and drink plenty of water!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.