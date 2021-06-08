U.S. Department of Labor reports significant job growth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than half a million jobs were created in May, according to the White House jobs report released this past Friday.

Despite many companies struggling to fill open positions, the Biden administration says there isn’t a labor shortage.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 385,000 weekly jobless claims for the week ending May 29, compared to 1.6 million this time last year.

That report plus the may jobs report indicates an economy trying to bounce back.

So why are there so many “now hiring” signs in windows?

”There are people in the American labor market who still face real barriers between them and the workforce. Those barriers include schools that are not all safely open. They might include a childcare situation that is not optimal. They might include concerns about the virus itself.”

Jared Bernstein, a member of President Biden’s council of economic advisers, says job growth takes time and there isn’t a labor shortage.

”Markets just don’t adjust overnight. An economy doesn’t go from full shutdown to full recovery in a couple of months or even in a couple of quarters.”

The unemployment rate is below 6% for the first time since the pandemic hit, and more than two million jobs have been added since President Biden took office.

Bernstein calls this “historic progress.”

”You have to observe that people are in fact coming back to work. We’re in the midst of record job gains, and that doesn’t happen unless significant labor supply is there to meet labor market demand from employers.”

But business owners and other economists suggest otherwise.

Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao spoke to CNN last week about the issue.

”We also saw labor force participation actually fall slightly. That’s a sign that workers aren’t rejoining the labor force as quickly as we would like to see at this stage in the recovery.”

One of the hardest hit sectors was the restaurant industry, but it was also one of the strongest sectors to grow in May, Bernstein saying 800,000 jobs were added nationally.

He predicts it will get back to its pre-COVID employment level in seven months, but again, it will take time.

Some have suggested that unemployment benefits have contributed to the so-called labor shortage.

The $300 weekly assistance is set to end June 26 in the state of Texas.

