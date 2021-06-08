Advertisement

Veterans museum at standstill after city council meeting

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A veterans museum in Laredo has been talked about for about two decades, and it has been a topic of discussion between the city and county for many years as well.

During Monday night’s meeting, city council circled back to the issue, but once again, no progress was made.

Members of the Farias family provided an update on the situation saying renovations still need to be made.

Their historic home was designated as the location for a museum, and the city entered into a contract in 2010 to fund half a million dollars.

However, many veterans continue to oppose the museum. Not because they don’t want one, but because they don’t want it at the Farias home.

”Nobody wants this museum,” said veteran Jesus Cantu. “Why? Because it was rushed down our throats. We didn’t get ample time to say who we want it named after. Now it’s named after the Farias. This has gone on for 20 years. The message is we don’t want it. We don’t care about it.”

Some of the veterans who spoke at city council say it would cost less to build a new museum from the ground up rather than renovate the Farias house.

Council voted to send the topic for further discussion to the veterans affairs committee and will bring it back to another city council meeting after that.

