Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A six month old child is fighting for his life right now after a horrifying accident that took place late Wednesday night.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare, losing grip of your child while being involved in an accident.

The family claims the child was secured, but he was still ejected from their vehicle, and the consequences could be critical.

“I lifted his little shirt and he was like, how can I can explain, sorry if I cry... but it was like he was in pain, and I was in shock but I was like making sure, ‘it’s okay, baby....’”

This unidentified nursing student happened to be on the scene of an accident that sent a six month old infant flying from the white Malibu Chevy he was traveling in.

“He had scratches in his lower back, right here, then he started to throw up- through his nose. So, I lifted a little bit to his side so he wouldn’t choke on his own vomit and I tried to tell him like, he would stop breathing.... So I was praying inside myself, he was like in and out conscious, like he was crying in pain, but not out loud.”

“When officers did arrive, they did find the 6 month old who was found on the west side curb of the Loop 20, he was in critical condition,” said Officer Joe Baeza. “He was immeditately taken to a hospital where he was stabilized and then air lifted to an S.A. hospital.”

“Then all of sudden, a lady come all covered in blood right here and she’s all, ‘mi bebe, es mi hijo, por favor, no te mueves, es malito, verdad?’”

With traffic rushing by, the nurse did what she could.

“As soon as they flipped the baby over, he was bleeding from his left side all of his forehead. It was all swollen and then his little right eye was open but it was full of blood.”

She was mortified because her two boys were in the car. Police say this is not an uncommon scenario.

“We’re just finishing the Click It or Ticket program that we had and this is exactly what we were expecting. We’re talking about the summer months, people are traveling... so, this is the worst time of the year for law enforcement, so this is the worse nightmare, for anyone, plus no one was traveling last year, but this is parallel to other things, obviously, that we are mostly preoccupied with where we tell people to strap in and to buckle all occupants of the vehicle and to make sure make sure those little ones are strapped into those safety seats at all times.”

“I felt shaky, but afterwards, at that moment, I just wanted the baby to be okay and then I started thinking, I have children and PD asked the man if the baby was secured in the car seat and said yes, but it incredible how he was ejected in one place and landed over there.”

The nursing student says she felt helpless even though she managed to render aid.

Her actions and understanding of the situation may have saved the child’s life.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.