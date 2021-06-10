City announces return of Pony League World Series

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After two years of being benched, the Pony League World Series is returning to the Gateway City.

Before the pandemic hit last year, the Pony World Series would feature baseball teams from Taiwan, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the U.S.

Laredo Pony will also be announcing its plans to host next year’s Pony Girls Fast Pitch World Series.

This year’s tournament will see Taiwan’s National team defend its title in the Palomino 18-U World Series.

The Bronco 12-U and Palomino 18-U World Series will take place from July 29 to Aug. 2.

All of the details will be announced during a press conference at UniTrade Stadium on Thursday, June 10th at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.