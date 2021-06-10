City to unveil Manadas Creek mural at North Central Park
The art was completed by muralist Francisco Pancho Farias and it depicts imagery of our native flora and fauna
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Runners and joggers over at North Central Park will have some new artwork to admire when strolling through the area.
On Thursday, the city unveiled its new “Manadas Creek Mural: The Lifeblood of North Central Park”.
The mural made by artist Francisco Pancho Farias depicts the ecosystem that lives around the creek.
District Six Councilmember Dr. Martin Martinez says it’s a representation of what Manadas is and that any pollution that is made to our environment ends up in our own water.
The City of Laredo Utilities Department invested $11,000 in the project.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.