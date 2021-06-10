Advertisement

City to unveil Manadas Creek mural at North Central Park

The art was completed by muralist Francisco Pancho Farias and it depicts imagery of our native flora and fauna
By Justin Reyes
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Runners and joggers over at North Central Park will have some new artwork to admire when strolling through the area.

On Thursday, the city unveiled its new “Manadas Creek Mural: The Lifeblood of North Central Park”.

The mural made by artist Francisco Pancho Farias depicts the ecosystem that lives around the creek.

District Six Councilmember Dr. Martin Martinez says it’s a representation of what Manadas is and that any pollution that is made to our environment ends up in our own water.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department invested $11,000 in the project.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat