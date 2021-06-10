City to unveil Manadas Creek mural at North Central Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Runners and joggers over at North Central Park will have some new artwork to admire when strolling through the area.

On Thursday, the city unveiled its new “Manadas Creek Mural: The Lifeblood of North Central Park”.

The mural made by artist Francisco Pancho Farias depicts the ecosystem that lives around the creek.

District Six Councilmember Dr. Martin Martinez says it’s a representation of what Manadas is and that any pollution that is made to our environment ends up in our own water.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department invested $11,000 in the project.

