Former taxi driver found guilty of assaulting passenger

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man will serve ten years behind bars for assaulting an elderly person.

Former taxi driver, Ricardo Jimenez was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened roughly two years ago in May of 2019 at around 4 in the morning.

Laredo Police were called out to an assault call at San Lorenzo and San Dario Avenue.

Officers say the taxi driver assaulted an elderly man who was in the back seat of the van.

Jimenez will now serve his time in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facility.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop near the 500 block of Calton Road.

While they were speaking to the driver, officers noticed that an elderly passenger in the backseat had injuries to his face and was covered in blood.

After a thorough investigation, Jimenez was believed to be the prime suspect of the assault that had occurred earlier.

