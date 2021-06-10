Local organization helps community deal with psychological effects of pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since Border Region of Laredo launched a program that would help treat mental illness of those affected by the pandemic.

COVID-19 has devastated and is still devastating many in our community today.

Some have lost their jobs, their incomes, and most importantly people from COVID-19.

A man we’re calling Max and who wouldn’t show their face on camera tells us the mental effects left behind by the pandemic affected families here at home.

“And then having three kids at home all in online school and then her being forced to kind of just be there.”

He says the pressures his mother felt due to the pandemic were very intense.

“Feeling like she lost a sense of purpose, it all kind of just unraveled for her.”

Max’s mother got help from a program offered at Border Region of Laredo called Texans Recovering Together.

“She finally got someone that would listen to her and view her problems through her lens, not just hear it out and write everything down.”

He says this has helped his mother immensely.

In May, the program saw the most clicks coming from people between the ages of 13 to 18 years old.

But in the last 7 days, the age range shifted to mostly adults ages 25 to 34, the majority being women.

Because people are still feeling the mental effects by COVID-19 after being isolated for so long or coping with losing a loved one, the services have been extended until 2022.

The program hopes to defeat any stigmas about mental health.

“While it is important, people don’t really view it as their problem since they’re not struggling with it.”

Texans Recovering Together offers services both virtual and face-to-face at Border Region.

For a list of services, you can look below:

Texans Recovering Together (KGNS)

