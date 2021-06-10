Man wanted for illegal credit card use

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LPD’s most wanted for the week went on a shopping spree with someone else’s credit cards.

Raul Hernandez is wanted for breaking into a car by the 3800 block of Convent Avenue and taking twelve credit cards.

The victim said she had received notifications from her bank telling her that her card had been used at several stores in town.

Hernandez was identified as the suspect and his case was transferred to the District Attorney’s Office.

