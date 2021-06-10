Advertisement

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center facing blood shortage

By Ruby Villarreal
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South Texas is facing a crisis as demand from busy trauma centers are creating a blood shortage.

This summer season, blood orders are up 20% since last year.

On Wednesday at a news conference in San Antonio, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center encouraged Texans to help save lives.

If you want to get involved, you can visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Give.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat