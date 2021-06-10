South Texas Blood and Tissue Center facing blood shortage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South Texas is facing a crisis as demand from busy trauma centers are creating a blood shortage.

This summer season, blood orders are up 20% since last year.

On Wednesday at a news conference in San Antonio, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center encouraged Texans to help save lives.

If you want to get involved, you can visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Give.

