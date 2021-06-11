7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Desert air remains above our humid gulf air. There are no obvious weather systems available to dislodge the desert airmass aloft. It may retreat a little to the northwest next week with temperatures coming down a little into the mid to high 90′s. As long as the desert air remains above our gulf air, clouds tall enough to produce showers will not be able to form. The gulf moisture may be sufficient for low clouds each morning. The desert air above will mix most of the clouds away each afternoon. Nights and mornings will be quite humid, late afternoons a little less humid, but still uncomfortable.

I’m expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight. low in the high 70′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday, high in the upper 90′s to near 100. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, high in the mid to high 90′s.

