Advertisement

7 Day Forecast

By Richard Berler
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Desert air remains above our humid gulf air. There are no obvious weather systems available to dislodge the desert airmass aloft. It may retreat a little to the northwest next week with temperatures coming down a little into the mid to high 90′s. As long as the desert air remains above our gulf air, clouds tall enough to produce showers will not be able to form. The gulf moisture may be sufficient for low clouds each morning. The desert air above will mix most of the clouds away each afternoon. Nights and mornings will be quite humid, late afternoons a little less humid, but still uncomfortable.

I’m expecting partly cloudy and humid tonight. low in the high 70′s. Partly to mostly sunny Friday through Monday, high in the upper 90′s to near 100. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, high in the mid to high 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Friday forecast
The heat goes on
Hot and humid days ahead
Hot hot heat!
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Temperatures going up on a Tuesday
Temperatures going up on a Tuesday