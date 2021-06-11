Agents assist woman injured during train-hopping attempt
Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An undocumented woman is injured after she allegedly attempted to hop a train near Laredo.
On Wednesday evening, Border Patrol agents detected a group of nine individuals boarding a train. The individuals were arrested without incident.
The very next morning, agents encountered another three individuals who attempted to board a train in the same location.
As agents approached the group, one of the individuals fell and injured her foot.
Agents arrived, rendered, and transported the woman to a local hospital for further medical attention.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.