Agents assist woman injured during train-hopping attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An undocumented woman is injured after she allegedly attempted to hop a train near Laredo.

On Wednesday evening, Border Patrol agents detected a group of nine individuals boarding a train. The individuals were arrested without incident.

The very next morning, agents encountered another three individuals who attempted to board a train in the same location.

As agents approached the group, one of the individuals fell and injured her foot.

Agents arrived, rendered, and transported the woman to a local hospital for further medical attention.

