Agents rescue three individuals from sweltering conditions

The rescues were with the help of newly acquired mobile rescue beacons.
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents rescued four individuals who were lost in the brush during the sweltering heat.

According to Border Patrol, the individuals had crossed the border between Rio Bravo and El Cenizo and at separate times and fell in distress.

After agents received a notification from police, agents arrived at the area and immediately started to render aid.

Meanwhile, in the same area, another beacon was triggered alerting agents to another man in distress. Agents were able to locate the man and found him to be in good health.

And the last incident happened when agents received a call that two more individuals were lost in the Zapata area. Due to the quick response time, these individuals were determined to be ok.

Unfortunately, one of the subjects succumbed to the heat.

