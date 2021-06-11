Advertisement

BiaFit getting women ready for the summer

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local fitness center is giving Laredo ladies the chance to get that beach body this summer!

BiaFit Women is hosting a six-week boot camp from June 14th through July 23rd.

The boot camp will happen at three different times during the day so those interested can find a time that best works for them.

You can choose to sign up at the following times:

- 6:30am - 7:30 am

- 8am - 9am

- 9am - 10am

The camp will include a free shirt, weekly nutrition plans, and the winner will receive a cash prize.

BiaFit is located at 1717 Bob Bullock Loop.

For more information, you can reach out to Bia Fit Women on Facebook!

