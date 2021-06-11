Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender

44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio
44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a child sex offender during a human smuggling attempt.

The arrest happened on Wednesday evening when agents were patrolling a ranch area in northwest Laredo when they found a group of 15 undocumented immigrants.

Records revealed that one of the individuals identified as 44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio had prior convictions of sexual assault of a child out of Milwaukee.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

