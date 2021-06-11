Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a child sex offender during a human smuggling attempt.

The arrest happened on Wednesday evening when agents were patrolling a ranch area in northwest Laredo when they found a group of 15 undocumented immigrants.

Records revealed that one of the individuals identified as 44-year-old Francisco Guzman-Pio had prior convictions of sexual assault of a child out of Milwaukee.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.