Border Patrol shows a look inside a stash house

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Imagine having to share a living space with over 100 people and having no idea if they are fugitives.

Video released by Border Patrol, shows the harsh reality of a look inside a stash house.

Video shows how smugglers cram over 100 people inside a dilapidated house.

Agents say human smugglers continue to endanger the lives of the people they exploit by housing a large group of them with no regard for their safety.

Since the start of the fiscal year, the agency has dismantled nearly 200 stash houses and arrested over 4,000 undocumented immigrants.

