Car accident leaves donkey dead

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single car accident on Friday morning leaves one injured and a donkey dead.

The accident was reported on Highway 359 by Old Milwaukee Road around 5:30 in the morning.

The donkey was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver suffered no serious injuries.

Police are saying to be extra careful when driving in rural and dark areas.

“People that are driving in this area to be cautious, to be vigilant, especially early in the morning,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “People that live in the surrounding areas, they might encounter wildlife in this area that might be crossing the road. Always reduce your speed and avoid heavy breaking to reduce a further accident.”

The accident caused the closure of both the east and west lanes, causing traffic to build up.

No charges were filed since the crash was ruled accidental.

