CBP officers seize over a million dollars of meth
Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seize over a million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry last weekend.
The incident happened on Sunday, June 6 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2004 Volvo to secondary inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old U.S. Citizen who was making entry from Mexico.
During their search, officers found, 55.46 pounds of meth concealed within the vehicle.
The meth had an estimated street value of $1,109354.
CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.