CBP officers seize over a million dollars of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seize over a million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 6 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2004 Volvo to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old U.S. Citizen who was making entry from Mexico.

During their search, officers found, 55.46 pounds of meth concealed within the vehicle.

The meth had an estimated street value of $1,109354.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.