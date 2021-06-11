Advertisement

CBP officers seize over a million dollars of meth

Officers seize over a million dollars of meth
Officers seize over a million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seize over a million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 6 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2004 Volvo to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old U.S. Citizen who was making entry from Mexico.

During their search, officers found, 55.46 pounds of meth concealed within the vehicle.

The meth had an estimated street value of $1,109354.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat