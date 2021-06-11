Advertisement

CBP releases May 2021 Operational Update

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection released its May 2021 Operational Update.

CBP is reporting a 1% increase from April to May of encounters with people trying to illegally enter the country along the southwest border.

That’s about 1,100 more people in May, but the increase is not as steep as it has been.

Numbers climbed from January to March but since then, the numbers have begun to level out.

Meanwhile, unaccompanied children encounters are decreasing.

There about 3,000 less in May than in April.

The full list can be found here.

