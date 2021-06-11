Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Do you want to help raise childhood cancer awareness? Well, you have a chance to do so by drinking lemonade!

The Golden Heart Project and 550 Pizzeria are partnering up by holding a lemonade stand on Saturday.

“We want to show their family that they’re not alone.”

”You’re not alone. Your family is here for you.”

”It tells us that we’re not alone fighting this.”

That’s the message from three young girls who were diagnosed with childhood cancer.

They will be serving lemonade on Saturday. Although it is free, the Golden Heart Project is asking for donations.

”Our mission is to create special memories among children who are battling cancer to create awareness in our community and to create friendships within children who are battling this disease,” said Janee Nunez-Villarreal. “A simple act like coming and getting a lemonade goes a long way.”

One of the kids a part of GHP, 10-year-old Desiree Muniz was diagnosed last March during the pandemic.

”That really shocked me because I never thought I would get it. They told me, it was really devastating to hear that because I’m a very active kid.”

And 14-year-old Yaneli Ortiz was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2019.

”It was really surprising to me and my family because we never knew that this would ever happen to us.”

When life gives you lemons, you drink lemonade, and cancer survivor Ithzbel Huerta wants others to know this:

”Whoever is out there with cancer, just remember you’re not by yourself. There are other people who have battled cancer. Just don’t give up.”

The event will be on Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at 550 Pizzeria at 2101 Shiloh Drive.

After the event, the Golden Heart Project will have its balloon release, golf tournament, and jeep run in September.

