Families invited to movie night in the park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of waiting, a movie screening in the park is set to go on.

The City of Laredo, and District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez is inviting families to enjoy a movie in the park.

The event had to be postponed twice due to the high chance of rain that we had last month.

Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks for a screening of Nacho Libre.

The event will take place on Friday June 11 at Father McNaboe Park at 201 Zebu Ct.

The event is free and open to the public.

