Advertisement

Families invited to movie night in the park

Family Movie Night in the park
Family Movie Night in the park(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of waiting, a movie screening in the park is set to go on.

The City of Laredo, and District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez is inviting families to enjoy a movie in the park.

The event had to be postponed twice due to the high chance of rain that we had last month.

Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks for a screening of Nacho Libre.

The event will take place on Friday June 11 at Father McNaboe Park at 201 Zebu Ct.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat