Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To a room full of cheers, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in Del Rio he would build a border wall.

The announcement came Thursday during a summit on border security and our own mayor, Pete Saenz, was there.

Governor Abbott has approved a billion dollars toward border security in the new Texas budget.

The governor says the state is on top of a disaster declaration he declared in 34 counties and will be deploying the National Guard troops to the border.

Abbott blames the elimination of the Remain in Mexico policy for the spike in the number of people crossing the border.

”One thing we know is the border crisis is plaguing the farmers, the ranchers, the residents of the entire border region.”

Abbott is calling on surrounding states to help with the securing the borders and asking for them to share resources.

He also plans to help counties create more jail space as additional arrests are made for those crossing into the state illegally.

”Cartel, drug smugglers and human traffickers they are profiting over all of this,” said Abbott. “They are making money off smuggling in people from countries you haven’t even heard of before. It comes from 160 countries across the entire globe.”

It’s unclear whether Abbott has the authority to build a structure along the state’s southern border; while some of the land is owned by the federal and state governments, much is also private property, which was an obstacle the trump administration faced in its efforts to construct a wall.

“We’ll be having some more meetings- there locally to digest all of this and see the rest of the information,” said Saenz. “He said, by next week he would have more proposed specifics on this, proposed wall or fence he wants to build.”

”I will announce next week the plan for the state of Texas to begin building the border wall in the state of Texas,” said Abbott.

Abbott’s announcement comes days after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico to address the root causes of migration into the U.S. across the southern border.

The administration has come under fire from Republicans for not yet visiting the border.

At Thursday’s summit, Abbott acknowledged it is the federal government’s responsibility to secure the border, but said, “Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows.”

