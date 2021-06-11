Advertisement

The heat goes on

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 22 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Things are going to feel pretty heated on Friday and it’s only going to stay that way all weekend.

This weekend, prepare for nothing but sunny and hot conditions with temperatures in the triple digits.

On Friday, we’ll see a high of 102 and not much is going to change from there.

On Saturday we’ll drop by a degree, possibly 101.

So we will continue to jump between 101 and 102 until Wednesday.

On Wednesday we’ll see a drop to the 90s and maybe we’ll see some slight chances of rain.

Other than that, prepare for plenty of sun and heat!

Hopefully, your summer plans include a trip to the beach, pool or somewhere cold because it’s going to be a cruel summer.

