Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The names of the four people involved in the accident that have left a six month old baby fighting for his life at a San Antonio hospital have been revealed.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 5200 block of Bob Bullock.

According to LPD, 42-year-old Marco Cruz Gonzalez was the driver of the Chevy Malibu where the baby was riding when he was thrown out of the car.

The six month’s old name is Ivan Camacho and 23-year-old Maria De Jesus Macho Borjas was passenger.

The driver of the other car involved was Victor Hugo Rivera Olivarez.

A spokesperson with LPD says they are still processing a lot of the evidence including the results of the toxicology report from both drivers.

”Right now, nobody has been charged in the accident, obviously in this case the white Chevy Malibu has been identified as the person who caused the accident,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

No charges have been made in the investigation yet.

