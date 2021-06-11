Advertisement

Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident

Loop 20 accident
Loop 20 accident(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The names of the four people involved in the accident that have left a six month old baby fighting for his life at a San Antonio hospital have been revealed.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 5200 block of Bob Bullock.

According to LPD, 42-year-old Marco Cruz Gonzalez was the driver of the Chevy Malibu where the baby was riding when he was thrown out of the car.

The six month’s old name is Ivan Camacho and 23-year-old Maria De Jesus Macho Borjas was passenger.

The driver of the other car involved was Victor Hugo Rivera Olivarez.

A spokesperson with LPD says they are still processing a lot of the evidence including the results of the toxicology report from both drivers.

”Right now, nobody has been charged in the accident, obviously in this case the white Chevy Malibu has been identified as the person who caused the accident,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

No charges have been made in the investigation yet.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat