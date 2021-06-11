Advertisement

Laredo educator announces run for Texas’ 28th Congressional District seat

As of now, Benavides is the only challenger to Cuellar in the Democratic Primary
Tannya Benavides Announces Run
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Democratic contender is stepping up to challenge Laredo’s Congressman Henry Cuellar —for Texas’ 28th Congressional District seat.

Tannaya Benavides, an educator and community activist, announced her campaign through social media.

According to the Laredo native’s official website, she graduated from from J.W. Nixon High School then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Texas State University and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education from Johns Hopkins University.

As of now, Benavides is the only challenger to Cuellar in the Democratic Primary.

Cuellar has held the seat since 2005.

