Laredo Film Society to hold photography class

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization is giving potential photographers the chance to learn the secret of capturing that picture-perfect moment.

In an effort to expand the art of cinema as well as its concepts and practices, the Laredo Film Society will be hosting an analog photography class this Saturday, June 12.

The class will be held by Houston-based artist Audris Villegas, who is originally from Laredo, and TAMIU alumni.

This is a basic intro class aimed at aspiring photographers who want to learn how to use an analog camera.

The class will be held this Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the film society located on 510 San Augustine Avenue suite B.

For more information on registration, you can email gabriela@laredofilm.org.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.