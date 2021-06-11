Advertisement

Laredo Film Society to hold photography class

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization is giving potential photographers the chance to learn the secret of capturing that picture-perfect moment.

In an effort to expand the art of cinema as well as its concepts and practices, the Laredo Film Society will be hosting an analog photography class this Saturday, June 12.

The class will be held by Houston-based artist Audris Villegas, who is originally from Laredo, and TAMIU alumni.

This is a basic intro class aimed at aspiring photographers who want to learn how to use an analog camera.

The class will be held this Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the film society located on 510 San Augustine Avenue suite B.

For more information on registration, you can email gabriela@laredofilm.org.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat