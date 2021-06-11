Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for communication technicians

The job has been posted to the City of Laredo website and will remain open until Monday, June 14
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -They are the first to answer the call for help during an emergency situation and the police department is searching for others to be a part of their team!

The Laredo Police Department is encouraging job seekers looking to make a difference to apply as a 911 communication tech.

The City of Laredo 911 is looking for people to be the call to action in connecting those in need of first responders.

Responsibilities include operating and monitoring radio dispatch and telephone systems using multi-channels and frequencies in a public safety communication center.

The salary ranges from $33,000 to over $47,000.

