Advertisement

Last chance to register for LPD school supply drive

The drive-thru giveaway event will take place on June 25th.
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Although we are still in the beginning of summer vacation it’s never too early to start thinking about the school year.

The Laredo Police Department in conjunction with the 911 Regional Administration will host a school supply giveaway drive-thru event and Friday is the last day to register.

Parents can head to the police department headquarters today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru giveaway will take place on June 25th.

They will give away roughly 1,800 backpacks and school supplies.

For more information, parents can call 956-795-2900.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat