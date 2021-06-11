Last chance to register for LPD school supply drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Although we are still in the beginning of summer vacation it’s never too early to start thinking about the school year.

The Laredo Police Department in conjunction with the 911 Regional Administration will host a school supply giveaway drive-thru event and Friday is the last day to register.

Parents can head to the police department headquarters today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru giveaway will take place on June 25th.

They will give away roughly 1,800 backpacks and school supplies.

For more information, parents can call 956-795-2900.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.