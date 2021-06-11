Philly bike ride has one rule: no clothes allowed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An annual bike ride event in Philly will go on with masks, but apparently that’s the only article of clothing allowed.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride will be bring hundreds of bike riders to the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia’s group is part of a larger organization called ‘World Naked Nike Ride’ which holds bike rides in more than a dozen countries.

The events are supposed to highlight “the negative social and environmental impacts of a car-dominated culture.”

