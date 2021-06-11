Advertisement

Principal serenades students at graduation

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A high school principal in North Carolina made a lasting impression on a group of graduates at their last school function.

T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause gave his 2021 graduates quite a surprise at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

He belted out an amazing rendition of “I Will Always Love You” during the graduation ceremony.

Graduates and their families gave principal Gause a deserved round of applause for his performance --one that would not be forgotten anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin
The Bidens met the British royal family at the G7 Summit.
The Bidens meet the British royal family
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice