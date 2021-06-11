Principal serenades students at graduation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A high school principal in North Carolina made a lasting impression on a group of graduates at their last school function.

T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause gave his 2021 graduates quite a surprise at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

He belted out an amazing rendition of “I Will Always Love You” during the graduation ceremony.

Graduates and their families gave principal Gause a deserved round of applause for his performance --one that would not be forgotten anytime soon.

