Advertisement

Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sister Cities Festival is coming back, but with a few changes.

Organizers have pushed the event to November instead of July with the rest of the changes to be announced once the festival’s date gets closer.

Attendees can still expect to see the same sights and sounds that make the festival unique but the event will be scaled back.

“So it’s going to be a little bit smaller than the regular Sister Cities Festival, but we’re still bringing our artisans, we’re still bringing cultural representations, we’re still bringing that flavor that we usually look for and we all love about Sister Cities,” said Aileen Ramos.

The international festival was started 18 years ago and has brought over 200 vendors from all over Mexico.

The event attracts nearly 25,000 visitors.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat