Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sister Cities Festival is coming back, but with a few changes.

Organizers have pushed the event to November instead of July with the rest of the changes to be announced once the festival’s date gets closer.

Attendees can still expect to see the same sights and sounds that make the festival unique but the event will be scaled back.

“So it’s going to be a little bit smaller than the regular Sister Cities Festival, but we’re still bringing our artisans, we’re still bringing cultural representations, we’re still bringing that flavor that we usually look for and we all love about Sister Cities,” said Aileen Ramos.

The international festival was started 18 years ago and has brought over 200 vendors from all over Mexico.

The event attracts nearly 25,000 visitors.

