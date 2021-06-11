UISD summer camp kicks off

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Camp Read-a-Lot kicked off on Thursday!

United ISD’s summer program includes yoga and promotes literacy and wellness for migrant and McKinney-Vento students.

A McKinney-Vento student is defined as “homeless children and youths who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.”

UISD is offering the program from Monday through Thursday up until July 1st from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested can call the UISD office at 473-6259.

