Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman looking to make off with several cosmetics is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested Bridget Aileen Garcia, 34 at the H-E-B located on Highway 83.

The incident happened on June 9 at around 5 p.m. when officers received a theft report at the store.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that Garcia was spotted on camera taking several makeup items and storing them in a backpack while hiding behind the child seat area.

Loss prevention items were able to detain her and found $65 worth of merchandise.

Through the course of the investigation, it was also found that Garcia had been banned from the store back in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.