Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B

Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman looking to make off with several cosmetics is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested Bridget Aileen Garcia, 34 at the H-E-B located on Highway 83.

The incident happened on June 9 at around 5 p.m. when officers received a theft report at the store.

When officers arrived, an employee stated that Garcia was spotted on camera taking several makeup items and storing them in a backpack while hiding behind the child seat area.

Loss prevention items were able to detain her and found $65 worth of merchandise.

Through the course of the investigation, it was also found that Garcia had been banned from the store back in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Six-month-old injured in crash
Six-month-old injured in Loop 20 collision
43-year-old Jose Clemente Gutierrez Jr.
Man facing charges after ignoring accident scene

Latest News

Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
The Golden Heart Project
Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!
w
Cancer awareness
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Sister Cities Festival coming back later in the year
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat
Salvation Army offers help for homeless during intense heat