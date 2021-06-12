Advertisement

Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

By Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose” and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

The president emphasized that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks. Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community

“We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color,” Biden said.

White House advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual roundtable on Friday with LGBTQ leaders, gun violence survivors and gun control advocates.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, walked Saturday with the crowd for the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington.

“We still have so much to do,” Harris said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Governor Abbott announces plans to build wall
Governor Abbott announces plans to build border wall
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Laredo doctor and councilman pays to settle allegations arising from false billing
Philly Naked Bike Ride
Philly bike ride has one rule: no clothes allowed

Latest News

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people...
Friends, community mark 5 years since Pulse shooting with remembrance ceremony
The Transportation Security Administration announced that 2.03 million travelers were screened...
Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
Vaccination rates in certain states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and...
Vaccination rates lag in at least 5 states as US moves toward reopening
Police say around 2 a.m., two men approached a group of people who were on a sidewalk and...
Police: 1 killed, 9 injured when men open fire on Chicago sidewalk
Seniors at Exeter High School attended prom outside on school grounds. Students who were unable...
Unvaccinated teens marked by numbers at NH high school prom