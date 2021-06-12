Advertisement

At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
By Associated Press
Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It is not immediately known how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It is also unclear what sparked the shooting.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

