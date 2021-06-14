Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants inside windjammer

Agents foil two dangerous human smuggling attempts
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts where people were hiding in the windjammers of tractors.

The first incident happened on Friday night at the I-35 checkpoint and the second happened at the checkpoint on Highway 83.

A total of four undocumented immigrants from Mexico were taken into custody.

Agents say thanks to the vigilance of their K9 Partners, they were able to foil two potentially dangerous smuggling attempts.

