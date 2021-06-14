Agents shut down stash house in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find nearly 50 undocumented immigrants living inside a stash house in central Laredo.

The discovery happened on Friday afternoon when agents received a call from Laredo Police saying there were numerous people running from a house on Lane Street.

The individuals were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico and were living in the U.S. illegally.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

