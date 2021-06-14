Advertisement

Agents shut down stash house in central Laredo

Agents dismantle stash house
Agents dismantle stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find nearly 50 undocumented immigrants living inside a stash house in central Laredo.

The discovery happened on Friday afternoon when agents received a call from Laredo Police saying there were numerous people running from a house on Lane Street.

The individuals were determined to be from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico and were living in the U.S. illegally.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover

Latest News

38th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Nominate a Texan for the Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Police searching for man involved in shooting
LPD searching for man believed to be tied to Monday morning shooting
UISD superintendent search
UISD to hold board meeting on Tuesday
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt
Texas A&M International University
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt