City celebrates waste & recycling workers week

File photo: City celebrates Waste and Recycling Workers Week
File photo: City celebrates Waste and Recycling Workers Week(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is showing its appreciation for the men and women who keep our city clean.

Starting today, the city will kick off Waste and Recycling Workers’ Week to say thank you for all that they do!

Currently, the solid waste department operates with over 160 staff members who work all through the day and even sometimes holidays to collect rubbish from over 66,000 homes!

The city recognizes all of the efforts our local sanitation employees do, especially during a challenging year.

