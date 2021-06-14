Fire breaks out at home on Salinas Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in west Laredo over the weekend.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 3 a.m. at the 3100 block of Salinas Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire coming from the home’s window AC unit.

They were able to put it out without injury.

The fire is being investigated as a possible electrical fire.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.