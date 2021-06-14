Food bank giving away gift bags for Children’s Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -In observance of National Children’s Day which landed on Sunday, a local food bank is celebrating by giving away gifts for kids!

The South Texas Food Bank is celebrating children in our community with a drive-thru giveaway.

There will be 1,000 bags filled with snacks and couples for children.

The drive-thru event will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at 2121 Jefferson Street.

Parents can stop by to pick up the goodie bags while supplies last.

