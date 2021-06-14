Advertisement

Former BP agent accused of killing woman and son to appear in court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her son is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ronald Burgos-Aviles is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic after their bodies were found at a local park back in April of 2018.

According to the Webb County Docket, a hearing is set for June 15 at the 49th District Court with Judge Joe Lopez at 10 a.m.

Dozens of subpoenas have been issued to investigators, sergeants, and officers involved in the case.

A gag order is in place preventing anyone from speaking about it.

Potential jurors will be chosen next January.

