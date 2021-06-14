Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of the most common struggles seen during the pandemic has been financial hardships especially among college students.

Many committed to paying tuition fees before the pandemic struck; however, relief may be coming to hundreds of students as part of a new initiative.

For over 700 TAMIU students a debt-free dream is about to turn into reality starting Monday.

TAMIU’s “Fresh Start Initiative” is set to erase outstanding TAMIU student account balances from spring/summer/fall 2020 and spring 2021.

Students who were enrolled on or after Mar.13, 2020 qualify to benefit from this new program.

TAMIU officials say outstanding TAMIU student account balances erased ranged from small amount to just under $12,000.

The university estimates the Fresh Start Initiative will erase over one million dollars overall among the qualifying students.

TAMIU says it is using money provided by cares, CRRSA and American Rescue Plan Acts, all of which help students affected by the impact of COVID-19.

If you are one of the lucky qualifying students, you will be notified of your debt-free status through your dusty email account.

Students can verify their new status online on the university’s portal, U-Connect, choosing “Pay my bill,” and selecting “My account.”

However—TAMIU does say the balances erased are those owed to the university and do not include loans owed to third-parties.

For those students who were not eligible for the Fresh Start Initiative, TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz does say expanded financial aid assistance will be available this Fall and Spring.

