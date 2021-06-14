Hometown Heroes: Laredo Police Department honors memory of fallen officers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This month the Laredo Police Department honored the memory of three of their fallen officers.

Assistant City Marshal A. A. Johnson, Officer Pedro Ayala and Detective Susano Castillo are the names you will see honored on the Laredo Police Department Facebook page.

All three died in the line of duty decades ago, but thanks to social media, their legacy will continue to live on.

Inv. Joe Baeza, with the Laredo Police Department, spoke on the posts. “They happened many, many decades ago but we still have family members and descendants of theirs who still always remember their anniversary of their passing. So we always remember their anniversary of their passing. So we do as well through the avenues of social media.”

Scrolling down Facebook, you may have come across this post showing the biography of Detective Susano Castillo and Officer Pedro Ayala.

On June 3, 1962, Detective Susano Castillo was shot and killed after responding to a complaint.

He was 44 years old.

Officer Ayala was killed in the line of duty on June 11, 1936.

He was directing traffic at the scene of an accident when he was hit by another car.

He was 49 years old at the time.

Not yet posted on LPD’S Facebook page is the life of Assistant City Marshal A. A. Johnson. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, he was killed in the line of duty on June 19, 1882.

“We will remember these three officers because they never got a chance to go home. In there various capacities and ways, there are always close to us and remind us why we’re doing this,” Inv. Joe Baeza said.

You’ll also see memorials dedicated to the officers at the police department headquarters right in their lobby.

The area is visited by groups like the Boys Scouts and curious members of the public as part of a small reminder of the big sacrifice these officers made for our safety.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page ---so far this year--- 149 officers have been killed in the line of duty across the country.

Many passed due to COVID-19.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page ---here at home--- eight officers have been killed so far in the line of duty between 1877 to 1984.

